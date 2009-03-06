Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 8:33 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Alpha Resource Center Tours Provide the Inside Story

Community has an opportunity to see the benefits of the nonprofit organization's popular and enduring programs.

By Marisa Bourke | March 6, 2009 | 10:03 p.m.

Alpha Resource Center of Santa Barbara is well-regarded for its creative, empowering programs for people with developmental disabilities. Now the nonprofit organization is opening its doors to provide a glimpse of how Alpha participants are living extraordinary lives and benefiting the community.

The public is invited to tour Alpha’s top three programs. Alpha’s commercial kitchen provides daily nutritious hot lunches prepared by staff and participants. Gaining kitchen skills helped Greg fulfill his dream of volunteering at several community kitchens. Astonishing talent has been uncovered at Alpha’s Art Studio, where artists, many of whom do not communicate in traditional ways, are sharing their voices in a way we value and appreciate. A brief visit to Alpha’s “social centers” shows how people are helping others live a life of choice, dignity and inclusion.

Meanwhile, Alpha Thrift stores have been an integral part of Santa Barbara’s community for more than 40 years. The sheer volume of the operation is staggering. More than 42,000 items are moved each week, 1 million pounds of waste is diverted from landfills by means of a global reuse program, and people with developmental disabilities are provided jobs and funds.

Alpha is hosting its 6th Annual Circle of Life fundraising luncheon on March 26. Join Alpha and longtime Alpha volunteer and supporter Dennis Miller for a delicious lunch, a stirring one-hour event, and a chance to make a difference in the lives of some of the most extraordinary people in our community. As Alpha’s main fundraiser for the year, the organization needs community support and awareness of the needs of people with developmental disabilities. Tour attendees are given the opportunity to attend the Circle of Life event.

To take a tour or for more information on the luncheon, call 805.683.2145 x110.

Marisa Bourke is Alpha Resource Center of Santa Barbara’s outreach coordinator.

