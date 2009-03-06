Suspect in Newborn Kidnapping Appears in Court; Hearing Reset

The arraignment of a Santa Maria woman arrested for allegedly kidnapping a newborn boy at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital last week has been continued to Tuesday.

Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Harry Loberg on Thursday granted a second continuance of the arraignment of Leianna Patricia Arzate, 33, of Santa Maria. Arzate’s representative said she needed more time to obtain and consult with her lawyer.

Arzate was arrested Feb. 27 after allegedly kidnapping the newborn, who was approximately 5 hours old when taken from his mother’s arms. Police say she dressed as a nursing staffer and smuggled the infant out of the hospital in a bag. She was arrested hours later at a residence in Santa Maria and the baby was safely reunited with his parents.

Bail is set at $500,000.

— Noozhawk staff writer Sonia Fernandez can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .