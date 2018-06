Daylight-Saving Time: Spring Forward Sunday

Clock watchers will lose an hour of sleep but gain an hour of daylight.

Don’t forget to set your clocks one hour forward Saturday night as Daylight-Saving Time begins at 2 a.m. Sunday. That’s one more hour of daylight for some of us, one less hour of sleep for others. If you’re thinking this time change is earlier than usual, you’re right. The switch was moved up to the second Sunday in March two years ago, when the If you’re thinking this time change is earlier than usual, you’re right. The switch was moved up to the second Sunday in March two years ago, when the Energy Policy Act of 2005 went into effect — reportedly to save more energy. Daylight-Saving Time, a practice that began during World War I , ends Nov. 1, when we’ll set the clocks back again. While you’re at it, it’s a good idea to check your smoke- and carbon-monoxide detector batteries, as well as other infrequent but recommended tasks, like resetting your thermostat. Write to [email protected]

