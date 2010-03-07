Saturday, March 31 , 2018, 11:42 pm | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Hollister School Students Jump at Chance to Make Their Own Earthquakes

Science Night makes an impact and organizers hope the lessons inspire a few budding scientists

By Sonia Fernandez, Noozhawk Staff Writer | March 7, 2010 | 2:01 a.m.

Young Maddy positions herself on a square taped to the floor. As soon as she gets her cue, she starts jumping up and down, repeatedly.

Ponytail flipping, eyes glued to the computer monitor in front of her, she jumps for 10 seconds before her time is up. A printout translates the force of her jumps into a seismogram, that graph of squiggly lines that has been much in the news lately after earthquakes in Chile and Haiti.

Maddy was only one of a line of kids at Hollister School on Thursday evening who got to make their own earthquake, courtesy of the UCSB Institute of Crustal Studies. The UCSB scientists were one of many exhibitors at Hollister’s Science Night, a presentation of science- and technology-related exhibitions and activities geared toward the elementary school set.

If they weren’t trying to figure out who could make the biggest earthquake, kids were checking out turtles, snakes and reptiles in another classroom, or poking at sea urchins and other marine creatures. Children were racing the radar gun wielded by a Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputy, or learning about marine mammals.

“Science can really be found in so many things,” said Science Night coordinator Donna Conran.

Conran, who co-coordinated Science Night at Hope School before moving it to Hollister School about a year ago, was able to garner 32 exhibitors this time around. Exhibits from organizations as local as Goleta Valley Beautiful to ones as big as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association showcased activities and presentations of everything from physics to biology to earth sciences.

“Kids love anything that’s hands-on or interactive,” Conran observed.

Talk about hands-on: In one room, a Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital physician lays out human organs collected from autopsies or donations. As slightly squeamish parents watch, the kids don gloves and hold, poke and squeeze.

“This is a normal liver here,” explained Dr. Timothy Cloherty, handling a dark brown organ. “And this is an abnormal liver here that’s gotten cirrhosis, probably someone who was drinking too much,” he said, holding up an enlarged, scarred, knobby liver.

Despite the less-than-fresh odor emanating from the preserved hearts, brains and other organs, Niki Cox was glad to be there. Her son, Nathan, is not a Hollister student, but she couldn’t pass up the chance to introduce him to the sciences first-hand.

“We home-school, and we don’t do a lot of science at home, so we wanted to bring him here,” Cox said as Nathan prodded at a lung blackened by too much smoking.

For the kids, it may have been a night of snakes and bovine eye dissections and fun with dry ice, but for Conran, who’s planning to hand the Science Night reins over to a successor, it’s a work she hopes will continue to get bigger.

“I think were starting to lose our enthusiasm for science and research, as a country,” she said. “And we really need people who will go into those fields and continue to research so we can learn new things as a country and continue to get better.”

Noozhawk staff writer Sonia Fernandez can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 