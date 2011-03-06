Paul Burri: Teachers in the Business World

Survivor, Season 15: Teachers in the Business World.

Premise: Select 10 teachers and have them each start a business. At the end of the second year, the sole survivor is allowed to go back to teaching again (because it’s so much easier than running a business).

Step 1. Each candidate is supplied with a list of 15 business ideas from which he or she is to choose one idea. (This may require some thought.)

Step 2. Each candidate shall decide on a business idea and write a 70-page business plan that includes, at a minimum, the following:

» Executive summary

» Table of contents

» Feasibility study (about 10 pages)

» Complete description of the business (about 10 pages)

» Market research analysis (about 25 pages)

» SWOT analysis

» Legal requirements, including the costs of attorney fees, licenses, registration fees, permits, inspections

» Study on the availability of corporate business names, application for business name

» Business location study, including leasing costs, zoning laws, competition, etc.

» Survey of competition in the local and national areas

» Cost/sales analysis

» Profit and loss pro forma

» Start-up cost analysis, including licensing, printing, insurance, deposits, registration fees, legal fees

» Employee study, including labor availability, training considerations, medical and vacation benefits, FICA requirements, employee’s rights laws

» Financing requirements, including possible financing sources (Note: Financing requirements must provide for personal living expenses for the first two years while assuming zero business income during that period.)

» Glossary

» Index

Step 3. Each candidate will transfer a minimum of $100,000 from his or her personal savings account into a newly established business account.

Step 4. Each candidate will open the doors of the new business. Each candidate will be prepared to spend a minimum of 10 hours per day, six days per week getting the business started, plus six hours every other Sunday.

Step 5. Each candidate will be prepared to spend 12 hours per day solving all the start-up problems overlooked in the planning stages of the business. (Also, he or she shall deposit another $35,000 from personal savings into the business account to pay for expenses not foreseen.)

Step 6. Each candidate shall be prepared to work the following legal holidays: New Year’s Day, President’s Day, Martin Luther King Day, Memorial Day, Labor Day, Fourth of July, Thanksgiving Day (half-day off) and Christmas Day. In addition, the candidate shall be prepared to work every day during the months of July and August. There shall be no sick days allowed.

Step 7. When the candidate has interviewed 27 candidates and has finally selected the one who can make it to work at least four days a week about 80 percent of the time, that candidate shall be prepared to take an occasional 50 percent cut in his or her own salary draw to make payroll that week. All employees must be paid at least a minimum wage as governed by various state and federal agencies, and all required reports and documents relating to employees shall be furnished to those agencies upon request. (This usually won’t take longer than about 12 hours per employee, per quarter.)

Step 8. Each candidate shall be prepared to work an occasional 14-hour day when one or more of employees fails to show up for work because of car trouble.

Step 9. Each candidate shall be prepared to transfer another $12,000 in the business account when some government official shows up at the door and subsequently discovers that the business owes some penalty fee for some obscure (and unnecessary) safety feature.

Step 10. Each candidate shall be allowed to take a client to lunch (several times) in the hopes of getting the right to competitively bid against 14 other businesses trying to get the same contract.

Step 11. Each candidate shall be prepared to spend a minimum of three hours per day speaking to irrational customers, unreasonable suppliers and disgruntled employees in a calm, respectful manner. Note: Employees may not be fired without a minimum of 16 pages of documented infractions accompanied by verbal and documented warnings. Suppliers can’t be confronted unless and until alternate suppliers have been found. Customers must be satisfied no mater how unreasonable they are.

Step 12. Cash flow must be maintained at all times to ensure reasonable and timely payment of rent, suppliers, taxes, fees, utilities and other miscellaneous bills. (This may require the transfer of additional personal funds to the business from time to time.)

Step 13. Each candidate shall plan for, and is responsible for, all accidents, failures, fires, stoppages, equipment breakdowns, floods, earthquakes and other acts of God and other unforeseen incidents, and shall have funds set aside to deal with them. (Alternately, they may be paid for out of personal funds.)

Step 14. Each candidate shall make provisions for maintaining the business during periods of loss of sales because of competition, recessions, depressions, trade embargoes or federal statutes. (Financial impact of such occurrences may be compensated for by a transfer of personal funds as before.)

Step 15. Each candidate shall be permitted to consult with a CPA (at $240 an hour) or an attorney (at $600 an hour) or any other business expert of his or her choosing whenever financial, legal or other business problems arise. Alternately, he or she may consult with his or her spouse or mother. No union representative shall be available or permitted to provide these services.

Step 16. Each candidate shall provide monthly detailed financial statements to the state, the federal government, the local municipality and the board of directors of Survivor Inc. during the entire existence of the business. These shall be provided in triplicate in Excel Version VIIa format.

Step 17. After the two-year contest period, the successful candidate (there will only be one) may apply to the offices of Survivor Inc. for his or her commemorative plaque and congratulatory handshake by the president of Survivor Inc.

— Paul Burri is an entrepreneur, inventor, columnist, engineer and iconoclast. He is not in the advertising business, but he is a small-business counselor with the Santa Barbara chapter of Counselors to America’s Small Business-SCORE. The opinions and comments in this column are his alone and do not represent the opinions or policies of any outside organization. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .