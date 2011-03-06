Rotary Club of Carpinteria Gains Groundswell Perspective

The Rotary Club of Carpinteria invited UCSB doctoral researcher Mark Kram of Groundswell Technologies to speak at its March 3 meeting. Kram and his newly formed company are pioneers in the field of automated earth monitoring, which tracks ground water contamination for public agencies and use around the world.

Kram, Groundswell’s founder and senior hydrogeologist, was given a certificate from Rotary International by president Paul Wright. The certificate indicates that a cash donation to the End Polio Now campaign has been made in Kram’s name.

— Pat Kistler is the public relations coordinator for the Rotary Club of Carpinteria.