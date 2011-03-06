Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 10:49 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Sprigeo Online Bully Reporting System Fights Back Against Abuse

Simple program provides parents, teachers and kids with a digital defense

By Leslie Dinaberg, Noozhawk Contributor | @lesliedinaberg | March 6, 2011 | 11:30 p.m.

Traveling around the country speaking to middle school students and their parents, it became apparent to Joe Bruzzese that bullying was a huge concern.

“It’s no longer the physically imposing child against the meek or the weak of the children,” said Bruzzese, author of A Parent’s Guide to the Middle School Years. “It’s all kids all the time everywhere, and it’s online and it’s through the cell phone — let’s just kind of quantify it as cyber bullying — and it’s right at school.

“About a year ago I actually got a phone call from a mom out in the middle of America and she said, ‘I found your number. My son came home yesterday with a broken tooth. Somebody hit him in the face with a full can of soda, and this bullying has been happening to him for months. He begs me not to send him to school, and I talk to the principal and I don’t know what to do. Nothing is happening.’”

That phone call — out of the blue and from a complete stranger — was the catalyst for Bruzzese to question his work and ask himself, “What I am I really doing other than just talking about strategies?”

Thus, the idea for Sprigeo was born. The Web site features a comprehensive system for reporting, tracking and documenting bullying and safety incidents. Kids, parents and schools can anonymously report bullying and safety incidents, which are then stored in a secure database and forwarded to school site administrators.

Goleta Valley Junior High began a pilot program in January and people were using it right away, Bruzzese said.

“The great news is that kids are using it and even better than that is that the principal, Veronica Rogers, sees the benefit and she is using it take action.”

Bruzzese anticipates that other area schools will begin using the program, which is currently being used at schools in Las Vegas and Clark County, Nev., as well.

“When a child walks onto a school campus if they don’t feel safe they’re not in a mindset to learn anything, which is our No. 1 goal, right?” he asked. “We want kids to actually learn something. So the idea became how could we keep kids safe, restore that safety that kids want to have when they walk to school each day or when they arrive at the school campus.

“When a child or a parent sends that report through the Sprigeo site it goes immediately into our database so we have a record of that, but it also gets forwarded on to the school site principal so they are now aware of that. They can log into the database and they can start to track how they respond to that incident over time. And that’s the real power behind it.”

Use of the site to report incidents is always free and available 24/7 from computers and a variety of mobile devices. Access to the parent toolbox section of Sprigeo, which includes a number of educational resources on dealing with bullying, is available for free for a limited time. Click here for more information.

Noozhawk contributor Leslie Dinaberg can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow her on Twitter: @LeslieDinaberg.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 