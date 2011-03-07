Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 10:48 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Wind Advisory Issued for South Coast, with 60 mph Gusts Possible

Montecito, San Marcos Pass and Gaviota coast placed under high-wind warning from Monday evening through Tuesday morning

March 7, 2011

In the wake of a cold weather system moving through Santa Barbara County, a wind advisory has been issued for the South Coast and the Santa Ynez Mountains on Monday.

Montecito, San Marcos Pass and the Gaviota coast are under a separate high-wind warning from sundown Monday through midmorning Tuesday, with wind speeds of 30 to 40 mph expected and gusts as high as 60 mph possible.

The National Weather Service said the strongest winds are expected Monday afternoon and will continue through midmorning Tuesday. The wind advisory is in effect between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday. The high-wind warning is in effect from 6 p.m. Monday through 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Elsewhere on the South Coast, the weather service said west to northwest winds of 20 to 35 mph began developing Monday morning. Gusts of 45 to 50 mph are possible beginning Monday afternoon.

The fiercest winds will occur below canyons and passes, and the weather service said Carpinteria, Montecito, Santa Barbara, San Marcos Pass and the Gaviota coast are likely to experience the heaviest onslaught. High winds also are expected in the Dick Smith and San Rafael wilderness areas in the backcountry.

Near-gale force conditions are expected in the Santa Barbara Channel, the weather service said.

Authorities advised motorists to use caution while traveling in Montecito, on Highway 101 along the Gaviota coast and on Highway 154 through San Marcos Pass. They reminded drivers that sudden gusty crosswinds can cause a loss of control, with high-profile vehicles most at-risk. Residents also are advised to take precautions, closing windows and securing outdoor objects.

Monday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies, with high temperatures near 60. Monday night should be mostly clear with lows in the mid-40s. Tuesday should be sunny and slightly warmer, and by Wednesday temperatures are expected to be around 70.

