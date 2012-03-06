Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 3:15 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Central Coast Guitar Show Coming to Santa Maria Fairpark

Trade-show format will provide for the purchase, sale or trade of new, used and vintage equipment

By Ed Miller for Unfinished Business Productions | March 6, 2012 | 5:45 p.m.

Unfinished Business Productions is pleased to announce the launch of the Central Coast Guitar Show, which will take place at the Santa Maria Fairpark, 937. S. Thornburg St., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 24-25.

This show will be for the purchase, sale or trade of new, used and vintage guitars, amps, effects and accessories. Parking will be free, and the Rotary Club of Nipomo will operate a food and beverage concession on the premises during show hours.

Admission will be $10 per person for each day of the show, with a $1 discount for anyone bringing a guitar or amp into the show for sale or trade.

A special feature of the show will be a free drawing for a guitar — no purchase required.

This show will be in a trade show format, with a total of 67 booths available to exhibitors.

This is the only show of its kind between Los Angeles and San Francisco.

— Ed Miller represents Unfinished Business Productions.

 
