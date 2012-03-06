City of Santa Barbara Hosting Teen Job Fair on Friday

Youths can learn about summer jobs, volunteer work experiences and educational opportunities

The City of Santa Barbara’s Parks & Recreation Department (Neighborhood & Outreach Services) is hosting a Teen Job Fair from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Franklin Neighborhood Center, 1136 E. Montecito St.

The fair will give youth the opportunity to meet with employers and recruiters who will provide information about summer jobs, volunteer work experiences and educational opportunities.

The event is designed to help teens experience and learn about entering the workforce and registering for courses that will help them take steps toward their career goals. Job applications, informal interviews, prize drawings, snacks and great door prizes are all included.

Parents, teachers and mentors are encouraged to attend.

For more information about the Teen Job Fair, contact Carmin Garcia at 805.897.2582 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Carmin Garcia for the City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department.