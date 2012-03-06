Goleta’s Citywide Green Building Program Focus of Roundtable Luncheon

Learn what the project and the process will mean for your business at the March 14 IPR

A citywide green building program in Goleta will be the focus of an Issue and Policy Roundtable luncheon hosted by the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Community Environmental Council from 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, March 14 at the Elephant Bar, 521 Firestone Road in Goleta.

This month’s IPR will begin 30 minutes earlier than usual to provide adequate time for discussion.

The City of Goleta competed for and was awarded grant funding to develop a citywide green building program, as called for in the city’s General Plan. Come learn more about the process and progress to date, what and how green building standards might apply to city facilities, new construction, and/or renovation projects, and what this means for your business.

Speakers will include Planning & Environmental Services Director Steve Chase, senior planner Cindy Moore, Walker Wells of Global Green USA and Russ Goodman of Sares-Regis Group.

The cost is $25, which includes lunch. Please RSVP, as space will be limited.

For more information, contact Cortney Hebert at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.967.2500 x4.