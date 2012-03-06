Health Warning Issued for Goleta, Refugio Beaches

Santa Barbara Channelkeeper is conducting weekly bacteria testing at area beaches during the winter months thanks to funding from Santa Barbara County (with the exception of Leadbetter, Arroyo Burro and East beaches, which are sampled by the City of Santa Barbara ).

Contact with the ocean water may increase risk of illness. Swimmers are advised to stay out of the water a minimum of 50 yards away from both sides of creek mouths or storm drains.

Santa Barbara Channelkeeper issued a health warning Tuesday for two local beaches after weekly testing indicated that bacteria levels in the water exceeded one or more health standards.

