Man Accused of Selling Drugs Out of Motor Home Near Junior High School in Orcutt

Sheriff's Department says so far there is no evidence drugs were sold to students

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s narcotics detectives have arrested a 59-year-old man on suspicion of selling methamphetamine near Lakeview Junior High School in Orcutt.

During the past three weeks, detectives have been investigating William Pearce Tyler, suspected of selling the drugs from his motorhome parked on the 3600 block of Orcutt Road.

Detectives operating undercover said they purchased methamphetamine from Tyler on two occasions while school functions were taking place.

At this time, there is no evidence that Tyler sold drugs to any students.

On Monday afternoon, detectives arrested Tyler without incident during the service of a search and arrest warrant on his motorhome. He was allegedly found to be in possession of about six grams of methamphetamine and other evidence consistent with methamphetamine sales.

Tyler was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on two counts of sales of a controlled substance and sales of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school. Bail was set at $50,000.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.