Pianist Gil Rosas Returning to Santa Barbara for Benefit Concert

The community is invited to Saturday's performance at the Santa Barbara Woman's Club

Gil Rosas will mark his return to Santa Barbara on Saturday with a benefit piano concert Saturday at the historic Santa Barbara Woman’s Club, 670 Mission Canyon Road, where he gave his first recital as a teenager.

His remarkable career as a pianist and entertainer began at age 17 when he worked as musical director at KEYT.

He studied piano at UCSB and celebrated his 21st birthday as guest pianist with the El Paseo Orchestra.

After his military stint with the U.S. Continental Army Band, he began his successful 40-year career as a piano bar entertainer in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties and also performed as a guest soloist with the SBCC Orchestra and the Santa Barbara Symphony.

He received an honorary award from the Profant Foundation in 2011 for his musical contributions to the community.

A no-host wine bar and appetizers will be available beginning at 5 p.m., followed by a stuffed pork chop dinner at 6 p.m. and Rosas’ performance at 7 p.m.

Reservations for the dinner and the concert are $40. Proceeds will benefit the Woman’s Club Endowment Fund. Community members are invited to attend.

For information and reservations, call Sue Graff at 805.682.4546. Reservations due by 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

— Lynda Williams-Terres is the endowment chair for the Santa Barbara Woman’s Club.