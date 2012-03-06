Robert Voorhees Elected to PathPoint Board of Directors

The nonprofit organization PathPoint cordially welcomes Robert Voorhees as the newest volunteer member of its Board of Directors.

Founded in Santa Barbara in 1964, the mission of PathPoint is to provide comprehensive training and support services that empower people with disabilities or disadvantages to live and work as valued members of their communities. Today, PathPoint provides independent living, day and employment services to the more than 2,300 people within San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura, Kern and Los Angeles counties.

Voorhees has been a strong supporter of PathPoint’s mission for many years. He previously served as chairman of the Board of Directors of Work Training Programs Inc. (PathPoint’s former name). He was closely involved with PathPoint’s work crews employed at Santa Barbara Bank & Trust for more than 10 years.

A Santa Barbara resident since 1980, Voorhees brings 40 years of experience in the financial services industry. Employed at Santa Barbara Bank & Trust beginning in 1996, he recently retired as the senior vice president of the Small Business Lending Group for Pacific Capital Bank/Santa Barbara Bank & Trust.

He devotes his time to the nonprofit community and pursues a passion for photography.

Voorhees notes the satisfaction gained from supporting PathPoint’s mission

“As an former employer of PathPoint participants with disabilities and as a former chair of the Board of Directors, I recognize the track record and commitment PathPoint has to help populations that are all too often overlooked — those with physical and cognitive disabilities and other disadvantages,” he said. “This population is at risk for poverty, abuse and neglect. PathPoint gives people who face these challenges, the training and support necessary in order that they may be empowered and contributing members of our community.”

Celebrating its 48th anniversary in 2012, PathPoint looks forward to continuing its collaborations with employers, public agencies, community-based organizations and partners to ensure that individuals with disabilities and disadvantages are supported on their paths to independence.

For more information about PathPoint, click here, email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call 805.966.3310.

— Corinne Westerhoff is a development associate for PathPoint.