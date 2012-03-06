Strong Wind Gusts Blow Through South Coast

With low temperatures in the forecast through Wednesday, local warming centers will open to the homeless both nights

A cold front brought wind and lower temperatures to the South Coast on Tuesday, with conditions continuing into Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Wind gusts of up to 35 mph were expected Tuesday, with a low of about 39 degrees.

Low-elevation snow could result from the storm system, causing potential hazards for people driving over the Grapevine. Wind is expected to be stronger in the mountains, and people in high-profile vehicles are urged to take caution. Hazardous rip currents are also expected as well as high surf.

The forecast calls for lows of about 40 degrees Wednesday night, with a north northwest wind around 5 mph.

The potential for wind and lower temperatures has prompted local warming shelters to open their doors for the homeless from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. on both nights.

Centers will be open at First United Methodist Church, 305 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara. The Santa Barbara Student Housing Cooperative at 777 Camino Pescadero in Isla Vista will be open as well as the Good Samaritan Shelter, 401 W. Morrison Road, Suite B, in Santa Maria. In Lompoc, New Life Christian Church will also be open at 816 N. C St.

For more information about the warming centers, call 805.324.2372.

