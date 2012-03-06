Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 3:58 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Strong Wind Gusts Blow Through South Coast

With low temperatures in the forecast through Wednesday, local warming centers will open to the homeless both nights

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | March 6, 2012 | 4:26 p.m.

A cold front brought wind and lower temperatures to the South Coast on Tuesday, with conditions continuing into Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Wind gusts of up to 35 mph were expected Tuesday, with a low of about 39 degrees.

Low-elevation snow could result from the storm system, causing potential hazards for people driving over the Grapevine. Wind is expected to be stronger in the mountains, and people in high-profile vehicles are urged to take caution. Hazardous rip currents are also expected as well as high surf.

The forecast calls for lows of about 40 degrees Wednesday night, with a north northwest wind around 5 mph.

The potential for wind and lower temperatures has prompted local warming shelters to open their doors for the homeless from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. on both nights.

Centers will be open at First United Methodist Church, 305 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara. The Santa Barbara Student Housing Cooperative at 777 Camino Pescadero in Isla Vista will be open as well as the Good Samaritan Shelter, 401 W. Morrison Road, Suite B, in Santa Maria. In Lompoc, New Life Christian Church will also be open at 816 N. C St.

For more information about the warming centers, call 805.324.2372.

Click here for the complete forecast from the National Weather Service.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 