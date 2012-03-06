Sundance Beach Hosting Annual Surf Video Contest at Lobero Theatre

Sundance Beach, a surf-apparel store in Goleta, will host its fifth annual Surf Video Contest at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Lobero Theatre in downtown Santa Barbara with a screening of the top 10 amateur surf video submissions. Admission is free.

The event is sponsored by Volcom, Quiksilver, Spy, Electric, Hurley, RVCA, O’Neill, Billabong, Reef, Hurley and Figueroa Mountain Brewing.

Starting at 4:30 p.m., many of the sponsors will set up tents for a pre-party outside of the theater and will be giving away prizes and freebies to attendees.

Sundance Beach is donating an Epic II O’Neill wetsuit to be raffled off during the show. Raffle tickets will cost $1, and all proceeds will go to the UCSB chapter of Plastic Pollution Coalition, a nonprofit organization working toward eliminating all single-use plastics on campus and in the community.

After the screening, winners will be announced for the following: Best Overall Video, Best Surfing Footage, Best Cinematography and Most Original. Prizes will be awarded during the event.

This popular event gives local surfers and videographers a chance to showcase their talents with the Santa Barbara community. We hope you will join us!

— Kimberly Wilson is a marketing manager for Sundance Beach.