Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 3:16 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Sundance Beach Hosting Annual Surf Video Contest at Lobero Theatre

Saturday's free event will feature screenings of the top 10 amateur submissions

By Kimberly Wilson for Sundance Beach | March 6, 2012 | 5:32 p.m.

Sundance Beach, a surf-apparel store in Goleta, will host its fifth annual Surf Video Contest at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Lobero Theatre in downtown Santa Barbara with a screening of the top 10 amateur surf video submissions. Admission is free.

The event is sponsored by Volcom, Quiksilver, Spy, Electric, Hurley, RVCA, O’Neill, Billabong, Reef, Hurley and Figueroa Mountain Brewing.

Starting at 4:30 p.m., many of the sponsors will set up tents for a pre-party outside of the theater and will be giving away prizes and freebies to attendees.

Sundance Beach is donating an Epic II O’Neill wetsuit to be raffled off during the show. Raffle tickets will cost $1, and all proceeds will go to the UCSB chapter of Plastic Pollution Coalition, a nonprofit organization working toward eliminating all single-use plastics on campus and in the community.

After the screening, winners will be announced for the following: Best Overall Video, Best Surfing Footage, Best Cinematography and Most Original. Prizes will be awarded during the event.

This popular event gives local surfers and videographers a chance to showcase their talents with the Santa Barbara community. We hope you will join us!

— Kimberly Wilson is a marketing manager for Sundance Beach.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 