Tom Donohue: Getting Involved and Staying Engaged in 2012

In case you haven’t noticed, there’s a big election coming up in November. The 2012 season is intensifying, and on Tuesday, voters will head to the polls in 10 states as part of Super Tuesday. Americans are beginning to pay closer attention to the presidential and congressional contests that will occur in just eight months.

Much is at stake in 2012. Will business sit out this election or fight for what it believes in?

It’s a cliché to say that every election is the most important election ever. But this one truly is consequential — for business, our economy and our nation. Why? Because our free enterprise system is increasingly coming under attack, our recovery continues to sputter and many believe that America’s best days are behind her.

The size and scope of government are expanding at an alarming rate. American business is facing massive tax hikes and an onslaught of new rules and regulations that are breeding uncertainty, restricting growth and hiring, and stifling competitiveness.

Successful small businesses and productive citizens are being punished through higher taxes — in the name of “fairness.” And some lawmakers are resorting to class-warfare rhetoric in an attempt to sway public opinion and build support for bureaucratic control.

Some business adversaries would like nothing better than to silence the voice of business. That’s why you see legislative efforts to shut us out of the political process. We’re not going to let that happen. We’re going to get involved and stay engaged. We’re going to champion free enterprise and fight for policies that will revitalize our economy and put millions of Americans back to work.

Pro-growth policies — such as producing more American energy and rebuilding our infrastructure, expanding trade and tourism, reforming our legal and regulatory systems, encouraging innovation and reining in deficit spending — can help get our economy back on track.

For our part, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce is going to launch the largest and most expansive voter education program in our 100-year history. As one part of this effort, we’ve already launched advertising and grassroots campaigns in key House and Senate races around the country. After all, the most certain way to influence the policies that will shape our future and impact growth and jobs is to make sure that the public knows where candidates stand on critical issues affecting the economy.

As the doers, dreamers and risk takers — as the creators of jobs, opportunities and prosperity — how can we afford to sit this election out? We can’t. And we won’t.

— Tom Donohue is president and CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.