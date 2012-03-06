Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 3:19 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 

Tom Donohue: Getting Involved and Staying Engaged in 2012

November's election truly is consequential — for business, our economy and our nation

By Tom Donohue | March 6, 2012 | 3:27 p.m.

In case you haven’t noticed, there’s a big election coming up in November. The 2012 season is intensifying, and on Tuesday, voters will head to the polls in 10 states as part of Super Tuesday. Americans are beginning to pay closer attention to the presidential and congressional contests that will occur in just eight months.

Much is at stake in 2012. Will business sit out this election or fight for what it believes in?

It’s a cliché to say that every election is the most important election ever. But this one truly is consequential — for business, our economy and our nation. Why? Because our free enterprise system is increasingly coming under attack, our recovery continues to sputter and many believe that America’s best days are behind her.

The size and scope of government are expanding at an alarming rate. American business is facing massive tax hikes and an onslaught of new rules and regulations that are breeding uncertainty, restricting growth and hiring, and stifling competitiveness.

Successful small businesses and productive citizens are being punished through higher taxes — in the name of “fairness.” And some lawmakers are resorting to class-warfare rhetoric in an attempt to sway public opinion and build support for bureaucratic control.

Some business adversaries would like nothing better than to silence the voice of business. That’s why you see legislative efforts to shut us out of the political process. We’re not going to let that happen. We’re going to get involved and stay engaged. We’re going to champion free enterprise and fight for policies that will revitalize our economy and put millions of Americans back to work.

Pro-growth policies — such as producing more American energy and rebuilding our infrastructure, expanding trade and tourism, reforming our legal and regulatory systems, encouraging innovation and reining in deficit spending — can help get our economy back on track.

For our part, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce is going to launch the largest and most expansive voter education program in our 100-year history. As one part of this effort, we’ve already launched advertising and grassroots campaigns in key House and Senate races around the country. After all, the most certain way to influence the policies that will shape our future and impact growth and jobs is to make sure that the public knows where candidates stand on critical issues affecting the economy.

As the doers, dreamers and risk takers — as the creators of jobs, opportunities and prosperity — how can we afford to sit this election out? We can’t. And we won’t.

— Tom Donohue is president and CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 