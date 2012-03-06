Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 3:21 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

United Way’s Young Leaders Society Helping Inspire Students to Read

Members reach out to local elementary schools as part of the United We Read program

By Kerstin Padilla for United Way of Santa Barbara County | March 6, 2012 | 2:27 p.m.

On Friday, members of United Way of Santa Barbara County’s Young Leaders Society’s went to Franklin Elementary School in Santa Barbara and Aliso Elementary School in Carpinteria for YLS’ Annual “United We Read” program.

United We Read is part of a larger effort spearheaded by United Way of Santa Barbara County focusing on reaching community driven 10-year goals in education, financial stability and health.

United We Read matches young professionals with classrooms in kindergarten through sixth grade at local elementary schools to read books aloud and inspire children to read on their own. The books are then donated to the school.

This year, each school also received a $250 check to purchase books and reading supplies. These funds were raised through YLS’ Annual Bowl-a-Thon fundraiser.

The goal of United Way’s Young Leaders Society is to promote and encourage philanthropy and volunteerism among the young leaders of Santa Barbara County, through participation in a variety of social, educational, volunteer and network opportunities. Click here for more information.

— Kerstin Padilla represents the Young Leaders Society of United Way of Santa Barbara County.

