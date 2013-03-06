Antioch University Clinical Psychology Programs Presenting Child Psychology, Healthy Aging Events

The psychological aspects of both childhood and late adulthood will be explored in depth as the Doctorate in Clinical Psychology and Master of Arts in Clinical Psychology Programs of Antioch University Santa Barbara present two events that are open to the public in March and April.

Their first offering, the Healthy Child and Adolescent Psychology Workshop Series, will take place over three Saturdays — March 9, March 23 and April 6. The second, a Symposium on Healthy Aging, will be presented April 19-20 in conjunction with the MA in Clinical Psychology’s highly regarded Healthy Aging concentration.

The Healthy Child and Adolescent Psychology Workshop Series is an opportunity for local therapists, parents, teachers, mental health professionals, practitioners and students to absorb some of the most current information in the field of child and adolescent psychology, from highly esteemed, ground-breaking presenters.

Anyone with an interest in this field is welcome to attend. Participants will have the chance to appreciate a range of approaches from Gestalt and forensics to multicultural frameworks and mindfulness, while sharing insights with colleagues and integrating new techniques into their work.

Highlighted speakers include revered child psychology pioneer Violet Oaklander, Ph.D. — practitioner, trainer and author of Windows to Our Children: A Gestalt Therapy Approach to Children and Adolescents — who will discuss her groundbreaking model of psychotherapy on March 9, and AUSB President Nancy Leffert, Ph.D., a nationally known scholar, speaker and consultant who created the widely-used Developmental Assets Framework paradigm for child and adolescent development, on March 23. Both presenters will be honored for their contributions with post-workshop receptions.

In addition to Dr. Leffert, the second workshop includes a lecture on Child and Family Resilience in Forensic Context by AUSB adjunct instructor Marlene Valter, PsyD. Workshop III addresses multicultural family issues with: Salvador Treviño, Ph.D., PsyD program director of practicum; Rosanna Jimeno, PsyD; Denise Jaimes Villanueva, PsyD; and Al Munoz-Flores, PsyD, who oversees the MA in Clinical Psychology Program’s Latino Mental Health concentration; and mindfulness for children with trauma, by adjunct faculty member Radhule Weininger, Ph.D., M.D.

Participants may attend any or all three dates, and choose to earn up to 13 CEUs for this post-graduate certificate program, which is BBS-approved for MFTs and LCSWs. Admission is $45 for Workshop I (March 9, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.); $75 each for Workshop II (March 23, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.) and III (April 6, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.); $175 for the complete series; and $20 each for students.

Click here for a complete schedule, speaker bios and registration information.

The Symposium on Healthy Aging in April is open to professional therapists, family members and anyone with an interest in the physical, social, spiritual and psychological well-being of our elders. As baby boomers age, not only is the demand growing for trained professionals to respond to the needs of this expanding population, but more adult children are becoming caregivers. Participants will learn clinical skills and multidisciplinary perspectives on preventive, medical, wellness, holistic, and transitional approaches that support optimal life quality for themselves, aging clients and their families.

Following a welcome address by AUSB President Dr. Nancy Leffert, Harry Moody, Ph.D., director of academic affairs for AARP in Washington, D.C., will deliver the opening keynote, “Flourishing in Later Life: New Visions of Healthy Aging and Mental Health,” on Friday evening, April 19. Featured medical and mental health presenters are: David Lebell, M.D.; Stuart Light, MA, LMFT; Peter MacDougall, Ph.D.; Albert Munoz-Flores, PsyD,; Elizabeth Wolfson, Ph.D., LCSW, chair of the MA in Clinical Psychology Program; Barry Spacks, MA; Kimberley Snow, Ph.D.; and Beverly Schydlowsky, Ph.D.

A Panel on Multidisciplinary Perspectives on Saturday, April 20 will examine such diverse issues as independent and residential living, adult day care, family support, and meaningful end-of-life rituals. The panel includes Naomi Kovacs, Peggy Renker, Jackie Marston, Heidi Holly and Shannon Shoup. Other symposium topics include: the latest medical advances for healthy aging; clinical practitioner approaches; mind over matter for conscious aging; 21st-century grandparents; an artistic perspective on the secrets of healthy aging; and a multimedia student presentation.

The cost for this event, which includes 13 CEUs, is $75 for general admission, $60 for Antioch alumni and $15 for students. Because space is limited, participants are encouraged to register by the April 10 deadline. Click here for a complete schedule, speaker bios and registration details.

All events will be held at AUSB campus, 602 Anacapa St. in Santa Barbara.

— Kim McIntyre is a publicist representing Antioch University Santa Barbara.