While in an ocean-view room at the Asilomar State Beach & Conference Grounds near Monterey, I turned our room into a “camera obscura” (Google it) by darkening the room with a roll of aluminum foil and packing tape. Once in place, I pierced the foil with a small hole and saw the outside world upside down on the back wall of our room. I took a four-minute exposure at f 2.8, ISO 200 with my wide-angle lens on my Canon DSLR to get this image. Room services came by to see just what the heck I was doing with all that foil on my window. That took a little explaining! Click here to watch the process.

