Friday, April 20 , 2018, 2:08 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Crane School’s Care Fair Organizers Donate Proceeds to Six Nonprofits

By Julia Davis for Crane Country Day School | March 6, 2013 | 10:07 p.m.

On Wednesday morning, six local nonprofits were presented with giant checks for $390. This money, nearly $2,500, was raised by Crane Country Day School’s seventh-grade students during the schoolwide Care Fair, an event held in early February.

The representatives from each of the nonprofits were extremely grateful for the generosity and thoughtfulness of the Crane community.

“We absolutely love your school,” said Becca Solodon of the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation.

“We are so grateful, especially at this time. Fundraising isn’t easy!” added Gabriele Drozdowski of Eyes in the Sky, which rescues injured birds of prey.

The other foundations receiving funds were All for Animals, the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, CALM and BUNS.

The Care Fair was the idea of four seventh-grade girls — Arin, Grace, Isabel and Shelagh — who decided they could still do something to help when their favorite charities were not chosen as the focus of their student-led service learning projects. The Care Fair featured booths from each of the six nonprofits as well as a variety of booths manned by the seventh-grade students, including face painting, bake sale, a jump house and other games.

Click here for more information about Crane Country Day School’s Service Learning program.

— Julia Davis is an admissions associate for Crane Country Day School.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 