Friday, April 20 , 2018, 2:02 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: UCSB Wind Ensemble Steps Back a Century

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | March 7, 2013 | 1:57 a.m.

Now comes another fascinating, engaging concert from the UCSB Wind Ensemble, under the direction of Paul Bambach, at 8 p.m. Thursday in the Lotte Lehmann Concert Hall (Music Building).

The program, conducted by Bambach and his graduate assistant, Amanda Kritzberg, explores the concert band and wind chamber literature from its origins, its prehistory, its growth spurts, its glorious present and its limitless future.

We’ll hear Percy Grainger’s wind setting of the reel, Molly on the Shore; Darius Milhaud’s Suite Française; Charles Gounod’s Petite Symphonie pour neuf instruments à vent (Little Symphony for Nine Woodwinds); Vincent Persichetti’s Bagatelles for Band; Michael Markowski’s Shadow Rituals (winner of the first Frank Ticheli Composition Contest Award); and some pieces by Frank Ticheli himself, including his Gershwin-esque Blue Shades.

Grainger (1882-1961) was an Australian-born composer, arranger and pianist. He was a key player, along with Ralph Vaughan Williams and Gustav Holst, in the revival of interest in British folk music around 1900. Though he left his native land when he was 13, studied music in Germany and settled in London for a decade before moving to the United States, where he spent the remainder of his life, he always considered himself an Australian composer, who composed “in the hopes of bringing honor and fame to my native land.” The Australians certainly are very proud of him.

Mihaud, who spent his years of purgatory teaching in a Midwestern college, wrote his Suite Francaise in 1944, just after D-Day.

He said of this composition: “For a long time I have had the idea of writing a composition fit for high school purposes and this was the result. In the bands, orchestras, and choirs of American high schools, colleges and universities where the youth of the nation be found, it is obvious that they need music of their time, not too difficult to perform, but, nevertheless keeping the characteristic idiom of the composer. The five parts of this Suite are named after French Provinces, the very ones in which the American and Allied armies fought together with the French underground of the liberation of my country: Normandy, Brittany, Ile-de-France (of which Paris is the center), Alsace-Lorraine, and Provence (my birthplace). I used some folk tunes of these provinces. I wanted the young American to hear the popular melodies of those parts of France where their fathers and brothers fought to defeat the German invaders, who in less than seventy years have brought war, destruction, cruelty, torture, and murder, three times, to the peaceful and democratic people of France.”

Ticheli is a great American composer, and I owe my appreciation of him almost completely to Bambach and his wonderful band.

Tickets to the concert are $15 for general admission and $7 for students, and are available at the door. Call 805.893.7001 for more information.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 