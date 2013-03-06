Henry Schulte: The Insane Are Running the Asylum, and Obama Is Their Leader

I’m aware that I’m repeating some of my opinions, but what’s happening in America requires repeating. Never have I witnessed someone in a leadership role shirking his or her responsibility more so than I’ve witnessed with our former “community organizer” president.

From day one, President Barack Obama has blamed everyone else except himself for the country plunging into the black hole of debt. Even today after he has single-handedly increased the national debt by $6 trillion in four years, larger than the economic output of China and Japan combined, he played the political game of putting up a huge stink over a 2.4 percent cut. Still blaming everyone except himself.

One-third of all our debt has been accumulated during the Obama administration! Can that not be considered insane?

From the mouth of a real leader and great president were spoken: “You can fool all of the people some of the time and some of the people some of the time, but you can’t fool all the people all the time.” It should be rephrased to, “You can fool half the people all the time.” Half of this country either lives in denial or is just so enamored and ideological blind with the swagger of Obama and a hate for conservatives that they’re willing to follow their piper right over the cliff.

With the rapidly approaching day when the government sticks its hands deep into the American pockets looking for all the cash it can get its hands on, everyone who is lucky enough to have a job has already discovered they’re paying more in taxes. That’s almost everyone. The irony is that the other half of the country gets to mooch off the working half who are being shafted by paying more because they’re “wealthy and well connected.”

Is Obama talking about John Kerry, Al Gore, Barbra Streisand, Steven Spielberg, Bill Gates or even propagandist Michael Moore, to name a few wealthy and well-connected liberals? Their combined worth is into the billions, and I can’t imagine they’re willing to pay more taxes to cover the little people who got them to where they are.

Yet they remain silent while their leader jeopardizes their livelihood. You certainly don’t hear how they all happily filled in that extra line on their tax returns where they decided they wanted to freely pay more to cover their guilt of being rich.

We all know that the government wastes probably no less than 25 percent of the budget (when we get a budget). I wouldn’t even be surprised that 50 percent or our tax dollars are squandered through fraud, duplication and just plain inefficiency. Then there’s the foreign component with the likes our new secretary of state, Kerry, committing another $250 million to Egypt where we’ve averaged $1.3 billion a year since forever. And we give away billions of dollars all over the world every year.

I’m sure a certain amount of those investment dollars are needed for political cache, but when we can’t control our own money at home, do you think a foreign country getting this OPM Christmas gift spends it wisely over there? All those countries are corrupt, and the money is undoubtedly wasted on things for which we the taxpayers who contributed to that cause would be pretty ticked off knowing where it went. Like any business, when an investment is made you want to know in advance what your return is going to be and how the proceeds are going to be used to achieve that return. But no one has a clue and there’s zero oversight. We give, they take, end of story.

Americans are being asked to pay more and more into a political slush fund, and the successful are demonized because they don’t want to see hard-earned money misspent. The president launches an effective hate campaign, the media print it and people believe it. It’s nearly impossible to fathom the leader of our country behaving like a spoiled child demanding to get his way and then crying to mommy that the elephants won’t let him have his toys.

Obama may have won the election, but he didn’t win the country. There is a huge percentage of our population who are actually smart enough to recognize the sinkhole forming below us. We’re scared. We can’t have Washington keep playing around. It’s time all these games to come to an end and for someone to actually get down to work. I can’t even recall when our president was last in the White House and actually working. Leadership requires effort, and a good leader takes responsibility for his or her actions. But this ship has a captain sitting in the cabin sipping on the sweat of his crew while the boat is taking on water. How long are we supposed to wait before we mutiny and we all drown?

It may be difficult to impeach a president for running a country into the ground, but we should certainly be able to make him responsible for it. Already there were some Democrats wanting to do away with the debt clock because they think it scares people. Damn right it scares people! You can stick your head only so deep under the covers, but it won’t stop those numbers from spinning around and climbing upward.

Man up, Mr. President, and start cutting government waste or maybe for once the silent majority will stand up and revolt. Oh wait, we have to work to pay our taxes. We don’t have the luxury of camping in parks, playing in a drum circle and whining.

And one more thing that came up: We’re giving away free phones to the homeless who have no one to call, but tours of the White House have been canceled. That truly is insane.

— Henry Schulte of Santa Barbara owns and operates Dos Pueblos Ranch. He has been politically active in the community for years. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.