Judge Denies Requests of Woman Who Kept Foster Children in Cages

A Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge has denied a request to reduce the probation of a woman who was convicted of child abuse and neglect five years ago.

Sylvia Vasquez pleaded guilty to felony counts of child abuse and neglect in 2007 after it was discovered she had kept several of her four foster children locked in cages in her home, where she ran a day-care center.

Vasquez appeared before Judge Frank Ochoa this week, asking him to terminate her probation, reduce her felony charge to a misdemeanor and expunge her conviction.

She also owes more than $9,000 in restitution, according to Deputy District Attorney Ben Ladinig.

Judge Ochoa denied each request, a decision Ladinig applauded.

“Judge Ochoa takes his sentences very seriously and considers it a contract with the defendant,” he said. “Simply stated, she has yet to fulfill her obligations under her contract with the judge.”

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.