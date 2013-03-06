Tracy Beard, Cindy Klempner Join Mental Wellness Center Board

The Mental Wellness Center in Santa Barbara County is pleased to announce Tracy Beard and Cindy Klempner as new board members.

Beard has an impressive track record when it comes to being active in the Santa Barbara community with an emphasis in nonprofit organizations. She has held the position of corporate development manager for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County and has been involved in food programs in Carpinteria, including TASTE.

In addition, Beard was regional human resources director for the Marriott Corp, restaurants division in Washington, D.C., for 10 years.

She was honored as the 2012 Women of the Year Award by the International Women’s Festival, where she held the title of executive director and plans to co-produce in its 2013 festival. She has also been appointed to the Santa Barbara County Commission for Women in 2013. She helped raise $1.5 million for the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Barbara, CASA, Girls Inc., the Mental Wellness Center and the Children’s Creative Project.

Beard was honored with the Volunteer of the Year Award from the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Barbara in 2011 and has been on the Board of Directors for Girls Inc. of Carpinteria for six years.

Along with serving as an advisory member to the Santa Barbara nonprofit organization Hearts Adaptive Horse Riding, the Mental Wellness Center and the Association of Fundraising Professional, she has also worked as special events director for the philanthropic Dreier Group. Her work with Carpinteria has also led her to receive the Carpinteria Valley Chamber for Merit Award.

Beard holds a certification from the Santa Barbara Nonprofit Support Center in fund development. She is a long-standing member of the Society for Human Resource Management.

Klempner has been associated with the law firm Fell, Marking, Abkin, Montgomery, Granet & Raney LLP since 2000.

She is a member of the firm’s litigation department and works on a broad range of civil litigation matters, ranging from complex family law matters, real property disputes, trust disputes and other complex litigation.

Klempner earned her bachelor of arts degree from UCSB in Slavic languages and cultural anthropology. She received her law degree from Santa Barbara College of Law in 1995, and is admitted to practice before the California State Courts, the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, and the U.S. Court of Appeals, Ninth Circuit.

Klempner was a regular volunteer at Transition House for many years.

The Mental Wellness Center is a private, nonprofit organization providing recovery, education and family services to adults and families affected by mental illness. For more information, click here or call 805.884.8440.

— Danielle Deltorchio is a publicist representing the Mental Wellness Center.