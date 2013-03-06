Friday, April 20 , 2018, 2:23 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Tracy Beard, Cindy Klempner Join Mental Wellness Center Board

By Danielle Deltorchio for the Mental Wellness Center | March 6, 2013 | 1:09 p.m.

The Mental Wellness Center in Santa Barbara County is pleased to announce Tracy Beard and Cindy Klempner as new board members.

Tracy Beard
Tracy Beard

Beard has an impressive track record when it comes to being active in the Santa Barbara community with an emphasis in nonprofit organizations. She has held the position of corporate development manager for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County and has been involved in food programs in Carpinteria, including TASTE.

In addition, Beard was regional human resources director for the Marriott Corp, restaurants division in Washington, D.C., for 10 years.

She was honored as the 2012 Women of the Year Award by the International Women’s Festival, where she held the title of executive director and plans to co-produce in its 2013 festival. She has also been appointed to the Santa Barbara County Commission for Women in 2013. She helped raise $1.5 million for the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Barbara, CASA, Girls Inc., the Mental Wellness Center and the Children’s Creative Project.

Beard was honored with the Volunteer of the Year Award from the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Barbara in 2011 and has been on the Board of Directors for Girls Inc. of Carpinteria for six years.

Along with serving as an advisory member to the Santa Barbara nonprofit organization Hearts Adaptive Horse Riding, the Mental Wellness Center and the Association of Fundraising Professional, she has also worked as special events director for the philanthropic Dreier Group. Her work with Carpinteria has also led her to receive the Carpinteria Valley Chamber for Merit Award.

Beard holds a certification from the Santa Barbara Nonprofit Support Center in fund development. She is a long-standing member of the Society for Human Resource Management.

Klempner has been associated with the law firm Fell, Marking, Abkin, Montgomery, Granet & Raney LLP since 2000.

Cindy Klempner
Cindy Klempner

She is a member of the firm’s litigation department and works on a broad range of civil litigation matters, ranging from complex family law matters, real property disputes, trust disputes and other complex litigation.

Klempner earned her bachelor of arts degree from UCSB in Slavic languages and cultural anthropology. She received her law degree from Santa Barbara College of Law in 1995, and is admitted to practice before the California State Courts, the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, and the U.S. Court of Appeals, Ninth Circuit.

Klempner was a regular volunteer at Transition House for many years.

The Mental Wellness Center is a private, nonprofit organization providing recovery, education and family services to adults and families affected by mental illness. For more information, click here or call 805.884.8440.

— Danielle Deltorchio is a publicist representing the Mental Wellness Center.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 