Los Padres Taking Steps to Reduce Trash at Arroyo Burro Shooting Area

By Andrew Madsen for Los Padres National Forest | March 6, 2013 | 7:28 p.m.

Los Padres National Forest officials have announced plans to increase local partnerships along with a greater law enforcement presence at the Arroyo Burro shooting area on the Santa Barbara Ranger District.

The Arroyo Burro shooting area, sometimes referred to as the “Glass Factory,” is one of Santa Barbara’s more popular destinations for target shooting. However, the area has also attracted an unwanted accumulation of garbage which has created the appearance of an illegal dump site.

“If the current trend continues, and we’re unable to curtail the amount of trash being left on site, there may be no other alternative than to declare the area an illegal dump site and close it altogether,” Santa Barbara District Ranger Pancho Smith said. “Most folks who target shoot at this location are conscientious about using the site in a responsible manner, and it would be unfortunate if we had to restrict access.”

In late January, the Calguns Shooting Sports Association organized a group of more than 90 local volunteers to remove nearly 40 tons of trash at the Arroyo Burro area. Within two weeks, a sizable amount of litter was again piling up at the site.

Los Padres law enforcement officers, in coordination with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, are working on an agreement to expand enforcement efforts at Arroyo Burro. Educational signs are now posted advising the public that any visitor observed leaving behind trash or illegally dumping garbage will be issued a citation carrying a maximum penalty of $5,000 and/or six months in jail.

For more information, call the Santa Barbara Ranger District at 805.967.3481 or click here.

— Andrew Madsen represents Los Padres National Forest.

 
