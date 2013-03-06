Friday, April 20 , 2018, 2:18 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care Honors Elna Scheinfeld as Board Member Emeritus

By Jennifer Guess for Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care | March 6, 2013 | 4:11 p.m.

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care’s Board of Directors is pleased to announce that Elna Scheinfeld has been confirmed as board member emeritus in recognition of her 17 years of philanthropic service and dedication to Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care and the greater Santa Barbara community.

The board took into consideration Scheinfeld’s 17 years of active participation on the VNHC Board of Directors. From 1995 to 2012, Scheinfeld served three years as chairwoman of the board, and also served as the chairwoman of Development, Chairman of the Planned Giving Committee, a member of the Finance Committee, and chairwoman of Prospect Review for the new Serenity House. In addition, she was an active member of the Hospice Auxiliary, where she and the Auxiliary worked to raise funds for Hospice charity care.

With such a long history of active participation, exemplary philanthropic standards and financial support, and a strong interest in continuing to support the organization, the board unanimously confirmed Scheinfeld’s appointment of board member emeritus.

“I found her to be honest, compassionate and supportive but also with a backbone of steel surrounded by principles, high expectations and great wisdom,” VNHC former CEO Eileen Bunning said. “In my mind, she is a treasure, and it was an honor to serve under her.”

Scheinfeld is currently the president of the James D. Scheinfeld Family Foundation, a charitable organization in honor of her late husband. She has served on the board of the Foundation for Santa Barbara City College and was a founding member of the Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara.

“I am honored to receive this recognition from Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care,” Scheinfeld said. “Everyone involved in this organization is incredibly passionate about supporting their mission to provide high quality, comprehensive Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care Services necessary to promote health and well-being of all community residents, including those unable to pay. It has been a privilege being involved of this organization, and I am pleased to have been part of its growth and development.”

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care is the leading nonprofit provider of comprehensive in-home health care. Its mission is to provide high quality, comprehensive home health, hospice and related services necessary to promote the health and well-being of all community residents, including those unable to pay. It serves the greater Santa Barbara area, and Santa Ynez and Lompoc Valleys. Established in 1908, Visiting Nurse is one of Santa Barbara’s oldest nonprofit organizations.

For more information on Visiting Nurse & Hospice care, click here or call 805.965.5555.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.

