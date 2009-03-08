Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 6:49 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Sansum Clinic Ranked Among Best for Gastroenterology

American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy ranks Santa Barbara program among the best in the nation.

By Jennifer Goddard | March 8, 2009 | 12:13 a.m.

The stars of Sansum Clinic's Gasteroentrology and Endoscopy Department are, from left, Drs. James Egan, William Hahn, Vincent Derosa and John Petrini. Dr. John Hobson is not pictured.
The stars of Sansum Clinic’s Gasteroentrology and Endoscopy Department are, from left, Drs. James Egan, William Hahn, Vincent Derosa and John Petrini. Dr. John Hobson is not pictured. (Sansum Clinic photo)

Sansum Clinic’s Gastroenterology and Endoscopy Department was recently ranked among the Best in the Nation by the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, or ASGE. The society is the profession’s leader in setting standards of excellence in endoscopy through its safety guidelines and the training of its members so patients receive the best and safest care possible.

“We are so proud to be one of only 56 centers in the nation acknowledged by the Endoscopy Unit Recognition Program,” said Dr. John Petrini, clinical service chief for Sansum’s Gastroenterology and Endoscopy Program and current ASGE president. “This ASGE recognition reflects the high quality of endoscopic care being provided by our excellent physicians, nurses, techs and support staff.

“Our GI staff and entire department is currently practicing under the high quality guidelines and procedures ASGE sets. This is well-deserved recognition.”

March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. The American Cancer Society estimates that, in the United States this year, more than 150,000 men and women will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer and approximately one third will die from the disease. Despite its high incidence, colorectal cancer is one of the most detectable, and if found early enough, most treatable forms of cancer.

“The most common symptom of early colorectal cancer is no symptom — that is why routine screening is so important,” Petrini said. “In the absence of symptoms or risk factors, screening should start no later than age 50 and continue routinely — once is not enough. Men and women must make routine colorectal cancer screening a part of their regular health care.”

Click here for more information about Sansum Clinic’s Gastroenterology and Endoscopy Department or call 805.8983120.

Jennifer Goddard represents Sansum Santa Barbara.

