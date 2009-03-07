Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 8:30 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Strickland Honors DA as Senate District’s Woman of Year

Longtime prosecutor Christie Stanley is recognized for public safety contributions.

By Christina Englander | March 7, 2009 | 3:56 a.m.

State Sen. Tony Strickland, R-Moorpark, on Friday dropped by the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office to honor District Attorney Christie Stanley as the 19th Senate District Woman of the Year.

“It is an honor to recognize District Attorney Christie Stanley as Woman of the Year,” Strickland said in the ceremony outside the DA’s Office. “Christie has made significant contributions for the Santa Barbara community. She is not only a strong leader who works endlessly to preserve public safety, but she is also a powerful role model for young women.”

The Legislature’s Woman of the Year program was established in 1987 by then-Assemblywomen Bev Hansen, R-Santa Rosa, and Sally Tanner, D-El Monte, who noticed that the Capitol had no events planned for the month of March, Women’s History Month.

Stanley, who was elected as the county’s top prosecutor in 2006, has a long history of dedication and service to others. After two years of practicing civil law she joined the District Attorney’s Office in 1980. Since then, she has prosecuted hundreds of cases with a nearly perfect conviction record. In 1984, she was recognized as Deputy District Attorney of the Year. She served as assistant district attorney for the North County for more than 15 years and has been an associate member of the Santa Barbara County Law Enforcement Chiefs since 1991.

Stanley, who has been waging a long battle against lung cancer, was confined to an office chair during Friday’s ceremony.

“Santa Barbara County has been a wonderful place for me to practice law and raise my family,” she said. “I am so grateful to have been chosen as the people’s lawyer, a humble servant of law and justice.

“I take my role as District Attorney very serious, especially in regards to the education and training of all law enforcement. Santa Barbara County is a beautiful place and I continue to work hard on the people’s behalf to preserve its safety.”

Christina Englander is communications director for state Sen. Tony Strickland, R-Moorpark, who represents southern Santa Barbara County.

