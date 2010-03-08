Talent Is Really on Display at Rotary Club of Carpinteria Benefit

25 entertainers get into the act while raising $6,000 for club foundation's scholarship program

The Rotary Club of Carpinteria (Noontime) recently pooled its talents and hosted a very successful talent show in behalf of its scholarship foundation, said Michael Ensign, the club president.

The event, held Feb. 20 at the Carpinteria Boys & Girls Club, featured more than 25 performances, of professional quality, including fantastic decorations, lighting and a super sound system.

“The community support was wonderful, in that more than 300 Carpinterians were in attendance to cheer on each act,” Ensign said.

He added that although the show was not a competition, each performer did receive a participant medallion and, of course, a standing ovation. Carpinteria resident John Palminteri did a super job as the show’s emcee, he said.

Ensign said the event was the club’s first attempt to pull off a talent show, and thanks to the strong leadership of club secretary/event chairman Ryan Nakasone and co-chairman David Powdrell, plus many others working behind the scenes, the benefit raised more than $6,000 in sponsorships and was a complete sellout. The Carpinteria High School Interact Club sold homemade baked goods at the intermission to benefit the Haiti earthquake relief effort. Proceeds from the talent show are earmarked to support various local youth programs and scholarships.

Ensign said the club is already working on the next talent show, as many acts are “waiting in the wings” to perform.

For more information about next year’s talent show, e-mail to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Pat Kistler is news/programs chairwoman at the Rotary Club of Carpinteria (Noontime).