Saturday, March 31 , 2018, 11:33 pm | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Talent Is Really on Display at Rotary Club of Carpinteria Benefit

25 entertainers get into the act while raising $6,000 for club foundation's scholarship program

By Pat Kistler | March 8, 2010 | 1:06 a.m.

The Rotary Club of Carpinteria (Noontime) recently pooled its talents and hosted a very successful talent show in behalf of its scholarship foundation, said Michael Ensign, the club president.

The event, held Feb. 20 at the Carpinteria Boys & Girls Club, featured more than 25 performances, of professional quality, including fantastic decorations, lighting and a super sound system.

“The community support was wonderful, in that more than 300 Carpinterians were in attendance to cheer on each act,” Ensign said.

He added that although the show was not a competition, each performer did receive a participant medallion and, of course, a standing ovation. Carpinteria resident John Palminteri did a super job as the show’s emcee, he said.

Cheyenne Methmann sings and strums at the Rotary Club of Carpinteria's talent show.
Cheyenne Methmann sings and strums at the Rotary Club of Carpinteria’s talent show. (Katie Fagan photo / Brooks Institute of Photography)

Ensign said the event was the club’s first attempt to pull off a talent show, and thanks to the strong leadership of club secretary/event chairman Ryan Nakasone and co-chairman David Powdrell, plus many others working behind the scenes, the benefit raised more than $6,000 in sponsorships and was a complete sellout. The Carpinteria High School Interact Club sold homemade baked goods at the intermission to benefit the Haiti earthquake relief effort. Proceeds from the talent show are earmarked to support various local youth programs and scholarships.

Ensign said the club is already working on the next talent show, as many acts are “waiting in the wings” to perform.

For more information about next year’s talent show, e-mail to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Pat Kistler is news/programs chairwoman at the Rotary Club of Carpinteria (Noontime).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 