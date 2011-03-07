Employer Spaces Available for UCSB Spring Career Fair

More than 1,000 students are expected to attend the April 12 event

UCSB Career Services has announced its largest career event of the year, the Spring Career Fair set for April 12 at the Corwin Pavilion at UCSB.

The Spring Career Fair unites employers with graduating seniors and graduate students more than any other campus event.

There are still spaces available for interested employers, but the fair is filling up fast. Interested employers should contact Diego Padilla at 805.893.4418 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . The deadline is April 7, but capacity is often hit weeks earlier.

The fair will run from noon to 4 p.m. April 12, and general admission is limited to UCSB students only. Prior years attendance exceeded 1,000 students, and the same is expected this year.

Employers can sign up or find out more information by clicking here.