ParentClick Kids Expo Treats Local Families to a Morning of Fun and Information

With more than 100 vendor booths, Saturday's event at La Cumbre Plaza offered parents one-stop shopping for local resources

By Rachael Ross Steidl for ParentClick | March 7, 2011 | 6:42 p.m.

On Saturday, it was all about kids at the third annual ParentClick Kids Expo held at La Cumbre Plaza.

This year topped them all with 102 vendor booths split into zones — camps, kids classes, sports, safety, education, child care, nonprofit, health and fitness, and party zones. The expo provided parents an opportunity to interact with the organizations and get information while the children took part in a multitude of activities.

The entertainment kept children glued to the stage as families were rewarded with a performance by local SB Teen Idol 2010 winner Alison Lewis, along with the La Colina Performing Arts students doing a scene from their upcoming show, Bye Bye Birdie. The day ended with the Blue Suns Band made up of local high school students.

Families were connected with local nonprofits to find out about volunteer opportunities and participate in a bone marrow drive hosted by the City of Hope and the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation.

Each year a nonprofit is spotlighted for its work in the community. This year, the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara was recognized and received a check for $700 from ParentClick.com and La Cumbre Plaza.

This event started originally with a Mother’s Day 5K and Family Festival in 2004 and evolved when ParentClick (formerly SBParent.com) and La Cumbre Plaza teamed up in 2009, changing the venue and creating a fun and free family day. The purpose of the expo is to bring to life all the organizations parents research year-round on ParentClick.com.

— Rachael Ross Steidl is the CEO and publisher of ParentClick Inc.

