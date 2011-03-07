Jim Peterson Promoted to Undersheriff for Santa Barbara County

His previous position of chief deputy will remain vacant because of budget cuts

Santa Barbara County has a new undersheriff in town.

Sheriff Bill Brown on Monday promoted Chief Deputy Jim Peterson to the second-in-command position for the Sheriff’s Department.

Undersheriff Ken Shemwell is retiring, leaving new Undersheriff Peterson in charge of day-to-day operations of the Sheriff’s Department. He’ll also function as sheriff in Brown’s absence.

Peterson has worked with the department since 1983 after graduating from UCSB. He has worked in patrol, special operations, gang enforcement, human resources, and as a police chief for Buellton and Solvang.

He was promoted to chief deputy in 2005, working as custody operations chief and overseeing support services in the administrative side.

“You are taking a position of great responsibility which is important to our organization, and to me,” Brown told Peterson during Monday’s ceremony, according to a news release. “Much will be expected of you, and I know that you will deliver.”

Peterson’s previous position will remain vacant because of county budget constraints.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.