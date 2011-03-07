Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise Seeks Golfers for Tournament

The annual fundraiser is set to tee off May 16 at Glen Annie Golf Club

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise will hold its 26th Annual Golf Tournament and Auction beginning at noon Monday, May 16 at the Glen Annie Golf Club, 405 Glen Annie Road in Goleta.

This event is a main fundraiser for community and international nonprofit organizations that the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise supports.

Recent local charities the Rotary club has supported include the Boys & Girls Club/Camp Whittier, Girls Inc., CASA of Santa Barbara County, the Dyslexia Awareness and Resource Center, Girl Scouts, the Parks & Recreation Foundation, the Wilderness Youth Project, the Santa Barbara Youth Symphony, the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, the American Red Cross, El Puente Community School and more.

On an international level, the club has supported the eradication of polio, provided wheelchairs to various countries and helped fund Engineers Without Borders, eye surgeries in Mexico, clean water project in Thailand, shelter in Haiti and more.

The fee to play in the tournament is $200 per player, which includes dinner and the silent auction, or $25 per person for a dinner ticket and access to the silent auction.

To play golf, donate a silent auction item or be an event sponsor, contact Steve Kally at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.338.0611, or Tim Marme at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.895.2341.

— Betsy Munroe is the public relations chairwoman for the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise, which meets at 7 a.m. Wednesdays at the Santa Barbara Club, 1105 Chapala St.