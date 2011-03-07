Santa Barbara Chamber of Commerce to Host Forum on Public-Employee Unions

March 17 panel discussion will be open to the public

The Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce Government Relations Council will host a panel discussion from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Thursday, March 17 on the need for public-employee unions.

The public and media are invited to attend the event at the chamber’s headquarters, 924 Anacapa St. in Santa Barbara. Seating is limited and will be first come, first served.

Panelists will include Dr. Nelsen Lichtenstein, UCSB historian and expert on unions; Dr. Lanny Ebenstein, UCSB lecturer and radio host; and Anthony Pighetti, president of the Santa Barbara Firefighters Association. Also invited are Bruce Corsaw, executive director of the UAW, and Daniel Vegezzi, president of SEIU Local 620.

“Our members have expressed an interest in exploring the need for public-employee unions,” chamber President Steve Cushman said. “Certainly the activities in Wisconsin have made this discussion a relevant topic. It seems to many business people that the highly regulated civil service systems provide protection and safety for our public employees. This panel discussion should answer many questions.”

— Steve Cushman is president of the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce.