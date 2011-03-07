Santa Barbara Music Club Accepting Scholarship Applications

The deadline is Saturday, with auditions scheduled for March 26

The Santa Barbara Music Club is accepting scholarship applications.

Applications, including two reference letters, must be postmarked by Saturday, March 12. Auditions will be held March 26.

Application materials can be found under the "Scholarships" tab.

Student residents of Santa Barbara County studying in or having graduated from schools within Santa Barbara County (including home schooling) are eligible. Students coming from outside the county to attend college in Santa Barbara County are not eligible.

Students should be pursuing their musical education in classical music. Age limits are 25 for instrumental and 30 for vocal.

For more information, e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Ann Dwelley is a Scholarship Committee member for the Santa Barbara Music Club.