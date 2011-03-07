Santa Barbara Police Make 3 DUI Arrests at Checkpoints

The Santa Barbara Police Department conducted DUI checkpoints Friday and Sunday on on State Street, Haley Street, and Shoreline Drive and Old Coast Highway.
The purpose of the checkpoints was not only to detect and arrest drivers under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, but to apprehend drivers who were unlicensed or suspended.
Officers made 417 stops at the checkpoints, with the following charges/arrests:
» Driving Under the Influence (DUI): 3
» Driving without a valid driver’s license and/or suspended: 12
» Total vehicles towed: 13
» Vehicles towed for a 30-day hold: 13
» Traffic citations issued: 16
» Arrests (non-DUI): 4
Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
— Mike McGrew is a sergeant for the Santa Barbara Police Department.