SBCC Golf Classic to Honor Longtime Supporter Morrie Jurkowitz

Proceeds from the March 21 tournament will benefit the SBCC Athletic Department

By Joan Galvan for SBCC | March 7, 2011 | 4:09 p.m.

Morris “Morrie” Jurkowitz will be the honoree of the 18th Annual SBCC Golf Classic on Monday, March 21 at La Cumbre Country Club, 4015 Via Laguna in Santa Barbara.

Morris
Morris “Morrie” Jurkowitz

Tournament proceeds will benefit the SBCC Athletic Department in supporting 400 student-athletes and cheerleaders in 17 sports and programs.

This year’s classic includes a four-person scramble; on course contests, special gifts and prizes; silent auction and raffle; and a putt for $50,000.

The entry fee for a foursome is $1,000 and includes lunch, cart, green fees, tee prizes and entry into most contests. Tournament sponsorships range from $1,500 to $6,500.

Jurkowitz has been a longtime supporter of the college in both leadership and philanthropic roles. He has been a member of the SBCC Board of Trustees since 2003 and a member of the Board of Directors for the Foundation for Santa Barbara City College since 1993.

Avid and generous supporters of higher education, the arts and human services, Jurkowtiz and his wife, Irma, have helped numerous causes at SBCC, including the annual Golf Classic.

In 1988, through the Foundation for SBCC, the Jurkowitzes established a special honor program award that provides needed scholarships each year to deserving students with high academic standings. The couple also made possible the restoration of the Studio Theater that the college renamed the Jurkowitz Theatre in their honor.

In addition, Jurkowitz is a very active member of the Santa Barbara community, having served on the boards for numerous nonprofit organizations. A real estate investor and developer, he and his wife have been residents of Santa Barbara for more than 45 years.

For more information about the SBCC Golf Classic, call 805.730.4076.

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.

 
