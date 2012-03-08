Chargers Take Down Dons in JV Boys’ Tennis Matchup

In its season opener at home, the Dos Pueblos High School JV boys’ tennis team faced off against Santa Barbara High’s JV in a nearly three-hour contest, with the Chargers pulling out a 12-6 win. Solid performances and great sportsmanship highlighted the match.

The Chargers came out fiery and focused with great movement, high fives, chest bumps and shouts of “Come on!” Chargers coach Gabi McDaniel and Dons coach Rick Trigueiro followed each court and gave pointers to their players.

Some of Dos Pueblos’ varsity players came out to cheer on and inspire the JV team. Captain Mason Casady led the way, along with Greg Steigerwald, Andrew Tufenkian, Noah Gluschankoff and Joshua Wang.

In singles, the Chargers snagged five tough sets. The singles matches lasted much longer than the doubles matches. Each player grinded out his matches. Dylan Zapata and Quinn Hensley (Sir Quinnster) took two sets from Benjamin Bird and Matthew Wallock. Zapata and Hensley split on their tiebreakers. Also, Matthew Wu took a set from Wallock.

In doubles, DP gained seven sets, three of which went to tiebreakers. Richard Souleles and Eugene Cho swept, and the last set vs. Alex Torin/Patrick Kim went to a tiebreaker. William and Peter Bermant, the “high-energy” brothers, won both of their tiebreakers. Kyle Riharb and Sanad Shabbar won their two sets with identical scores of 6-4. Landon Brand and Ameet Braganza played fiercely but fell 4-6 to the No. 3 team of Max Mercurio and William Belfiore. Kyle Riharb and Jeffrey McDaniel played tough but fell to the No. 1 team of Conner Kerns and Kelly Cote.

At the end of the match, the chilly conditions surrounded us. We enjoyed some hot chocolate as a team!

Way to go, Chargers! Next up for the Chargers’ JV team is a match vs. Carpinteria High on Monday.

Dos Pueblos Singles

Matt Wu 1-2

Dylan Zapata 2-1

Quinn Hensley 2-1

Santa Barbara Singles

Jake Sutton 3-0

Benjamin Bird 1-2

Matthew Wallock 0-3

Dos Pueblos Doubles

Richard Souleles/Eugene Cho 3-0

William and Peter Bermant 2-0

Kyle Riharb/Sanad Shabbar 2-0

Landon Brand/Ameet Braganza 0-1

Kyle Riharb/Jeffrey McDaniel 0-1

Santa Barbara Doubles

Conner Kerns/Kelly Cote 1-2

Alex Torin/Patrick Kim 0-3

Max Mercurio/William Belfiore 1-2

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.