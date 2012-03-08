Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 12:16 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Chargers Take Down Dons in JV Boys’ Tennis Matchup

Dos Pueblos comes out strong in season opener at home

By Liz Frech for Dos Pueblos High Boys' Tennis | March 8, 2012 | 1:13 a.m.

In its season opener at home, the Dos Pueblos High School JV boys’ tennis team faced off against Santa Barbara High’s JV in a nearly three-hour contest, with the Chargers pulling out a 12-6 win. Solid performances and great sportsmanship highlighted the match.

The Chargers came out fiery and focused with great movement, high fives, chest bumps and shouts of “Come on!” Chargers coach Gabi McDaniel and Dons coach Rick Trigueiro followed each court and gave pointers to their players.

Some of Dos Pueblos’ varsity players came out to cheer on and inspire the JV team. Captain Mason Casady led the way, along with Greg Steigerwald, Andrew Tufenkian, Noah Gluschankoff and Joshua Wang.

In singles, the Chargers snagged five tough sets. The singles matches lasted much longer than the doubles matches. Each player grinded out his matches. Dylan Zapata and Quinn Hensley (Sir Quinnster) took two sets from Benjamin Bird and Matthew Wallock. Zapata and Hensley split on their tiebreakers. Also, Matthew Wu took a set from Wallock.

In doubles, DP gained seven sets, three of which went to tiebreakers. Richard Souleles and Eugene Cho swept, and the last set vs. Alex Torin/Patrick Kim went to a tiebreaker. William and Peter Bermant, the “high-energy” brothers, won both of their tiebreakers. Kyle Riharb and Sanad Shabbar won their two sets with identical scores of 6-4. Landon Brand and Ameet Braganza played fiercely but fell 4-6 to the No. 3 team of Max Mercurio and William Belfiore. Kyle Riharb and Jeffrey McDaniel played tough but fell to the No. 1 team of Conner Kerns and Kelly Cote.

At the end of the match, the chilly conditions surrounded us. We enjoyed some hot chocolate as a team!

Way to go, Chargers! Next up for the Chargers’ JV team is a match vs. Carpinteria High on Monday.

Dos Pueblos Singles

Matt Wu 1-2
Dylan Zapata 2-1
Quinn Hensley 2-1

Santa Barbara Singles

Jake Sutton 3-0
Benjamin Bird 1-2
Matthew Wallock 0-3

Dos Pueblos Doubles

Richard Souleles/Eugene Cho 3-0
William and Peter Bermant 2-0
Kyle Riharb/Sanad Shabbar 2-0
Landon Brand/Ameet Braganza 0-1
Kyle Riharb/Jeffrey McDaniel 0-1

Santa Barbara Doubles

Conner Kerns/Kelly Cote 1-2
Alex Torin/Patrick Kim 0-3
Max Mercurio/William Belfiore 1-2

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 