Goleta Hosting Open House, Guided Tours of City Hall on Thursday

The City of Goleta will be hosting an open house with guided tours of City Hall from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday.
Learn about the city’s programs, services and operations at 10 stations. Activities will include a mock election, meeting ACO and his handler from the sheriff’s K-9 unit, and a chance to distribute the city’s funds.
Participants will also meet the mayor and City Council, and enjoy a snack while learning about keeping the city clean and beautiful.
Tours will begin at 3 p.m. with the last tour starting at 4:30 p.m.
Meet in the City Council Chambers at 130 Cremona Drive, Suite B. This is a family-friendly event, and Spanish translation will be available.
For more information, contact public information officer Valerie Kushnerov at 805.961.7507 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).
— Valerie Kushnerov is the city of Goleta’s public information officer.