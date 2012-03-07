Goleta Hosting Open House, Guided Tours of City Hall on Thursday

Stations will be set up for the public to learn about the city's programs, services and operations

The City of Goleta will be hosting an open house with guided tours of City Hall from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday.

Learn about the city’s programs, services and operations at 10 stations. Activities will include a mock election, meeting ACO and his handler from the sheriff’s K-9 unit, and a chance to distribute the city’s funds.

Participants will also meet the mayor and City Council, and enjoy a snack while learning about keeping the city clean and beautiful.

Tours will begin at 3 p.m. with the last tour starting at 4:30 p.m.

Meet in the City Council Chambers at 130 Cremona Drive, Suite B. This is a family-friendly event, and Spanish translation will be available.

For more information, contact public information officer Valerie Kushnerov at 805.961.7507 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Valerie Kushnerov is the city of Goleta’s public information officer.