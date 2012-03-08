John Richard Nahra, 1924-2012

Posted on March 8, 2012 | 12:46 a.m.

Source: Nahra Family

John Richard Nahra, beloved and adored, husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle was larger than life. John was born to Mansur and Sophia Nahra in Los Angeles, Calif., on Sept. 6, 1924. He died March 2, 2012.

He was brother to Adele, Lorena, Rose Marie and Vera; husband to his soulmate Lynda; father to John and wife Audrey, Julie and husband Craig, and Nancy and husband Denis; grandfather to J.C., Hannah, Sophia, Kaity and Ryley. He also leaves behind many loving cousins, nieces and nephews.

John enlisted and fought heroically in World War II. He was in the 1st Marine Division, receiving the Presidential Unit Citation for extraordinary heroism in action by contributing to the conquest of Okinawa, and the Purple Heart for injury received on Palau Group, Caroline Islands.

Later in his extraordinary life, John was named a Paul Harris Fellow by the Rotary Foundation of Rotary International. John was an entrepreneur, initially taking over his father’s business, Nahra’s Furniture, ultimately settling into real estate investing, and achieving his final goal of living in Santa Barbara.

John was the consummate storyteller and will be missed for his irreverent humor. He loved his family, he loved his friends and he loved his life. When great souls die, we can be better for they existed.

Mass will be celebrated at 12:30 p.m. Monday, March 12, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel, 1300 East Valley Road, followed by internment at Santa Barbara Cemetery, 901 Channel Drive. Funeral arrangements are by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.