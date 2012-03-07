Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 12:23 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Kate Harrington Joins Alzheimer’s Association as Finance Director

Harrington, a CPA, previously ran her own consulting company

By Barbara Lanz-Mateo for the Alzheimer’s Association-California Central Coast Chapter | March 7, 2012 | 5:30 p.m.

Kate Harrington has joined the staff of the Alzheimer’s Association-Central Coast Chapter as its director of finance and operations.

She reports to Executive Director Rhonda Spiegel.

Previous to joining the Alzheimer’s Association, Harrington, who is a CPA, ran her own consulting firm, Harrington Consulting Services, where she served clients as interim CFO or controller for public and private companies, including colleges and universities, housing agencies, museums and social service organizations.

She also served as the controller for California State University Channel Islands and its foundation for two years, controller for Dowling College in New York, and CFO and director of finance for Concern for Independent Living Inc., also in New York.

Harrington received her master’s degree in accounting at Bentley University in Massachusetts, and a master’s degree in urban and policy sciences at Stony Brook University in New York. Her undergraduate degree was in psychology, which she earned at Saint Francis University in Pennsylvania.

“I chose to join the association because it is professionally and personally rewarding to have the opportunity to contribute to the organization’s important vision of a world without Alzheimer’s disease,” Harrington said.

The Central Coast Chapter is a tax-exempt, 501(c)(3) nonprofit, donor-supported organization serving four counties in California — Santa Barbara, Ventura, Kern and San Luis Obispo.

The Alzheimer’s Association envisions a world without Alzheimer’s and aims to eliminate the disease through the advancement of research, to provide and enhance care and support for all affected, and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health.

— Barbara Lanz-Mateo is the communications director for the Alzheimer’s Association-Central Coast Chapter.

