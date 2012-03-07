Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 12:22 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Kenneth Hamlet Joins Montecito Medical Acquisition Company

He previously served as president/CEO of the Holiday Inns Hotel Group

By Joellyn Conk for Montecito Medical Acquisition Company | March 7, 2012 | 5:42 p.m.

Montecito Medical Acquisition Company, a leading medical-related real estate company, is pleased to announce that Kenneth Hamlet has joined the company as nonexecutive, chairman of the board.

“Ken is an internationally recognized business leader of the highest integrity, with an impressive track record of executive experience, most notably his tenure as president and CEO of Holiday Inns Inc. Hotel Group. We are thrilled that he has joined our team,” said Chip Conk, CEO of MMAC. “We believe that the breadth and depth of Ken’s operating experience will ensure that MMAC will achieve its goal of acquiring and developing $1 billion of medical-related real estate in the next five years.”

During his 17-year tenure, Hamlet oversaw the incredible growth of Holiday Inns, which yielded about $8 billion in revenue and more than 300,000 staff worldwide.

After the sale of Holiday Inns, Hamlet founded and became chairman and CEO of Hamlet Holdings LLC, which held interests in a diverse set of industries, including real estate development, manufacturing, services, retail, investment banking, agriculture and computer-based entertainment in hotel rooms.

Hamlet is an active senior adviser at Crestview Partners, a New York-based private equity firm. He is also an active board member of several companies, including a family office with interests ranging from textiles to real estate; Black Diamond Holdings, a conglomerate with six companies, including gold mining operations, high-tech and medical testing companies; and the Aspen Country Day School.

— Joellyn Conk represents Montecito Medical Acquisition Company.

