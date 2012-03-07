Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 12:16 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Liam Burke: State Street Ballet Young Dancers Make All the Right Moves

'Celebration of Dance' at the Lobero Theatre showcases the talents of 30 dancers with ambitious choreography, both classical and modern

By Liam Burke, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | March 7, 2012 | 11:20 p.m.

With unprecedented diversity, the State Street Ballet Young Dancers, the apprentice company to the State Street Ballet, leaped confidently into new territory at the Lobero Theatre on Sunday.

This “Celebration of Dance” showcased the talents of 30 dancers, and they truly celebrated ambitious choreography of the classical and modern kind. It was in the modern work that the audience experienced something completely fresh and original, as the choreography came at you, piece by piece — each as daringly different and thoroughly engaging as the next.

Opening with variations from The Sleeping Beauty, the classical ballet work here was authentic and very good, pushing the dancers into roles that normally go to soloist and principal dancers in major classical companies. It was a calculated choice on behalf of directors Allison Gustafson and Nicole Comella because the variations require a high level of classical technique, good timing skills, character acting and virtuoso flair. But it also allowed the audience, first-timers or ballet lovers alike, not just a slice of dance history, but a visual marker about the level of difficulty we were watching, starting with the hardest.

The dancers employed extreme concentration skills to get through the difficult classical repertoire, but as the evening progressed, so, too, did their assurance rise.

There were too many performances to mention, but Jade Barrad as the Lilac Fairy handled the exceptionally difficult solo with confidence and grace. Barrad is a dancer to watch, not only for her lyrical interpretation and immaculately neat footwork, but because she commands the stage with that undeniable “born to dance” quality.

Francesca Gonzales, the White Cat, also excelled with feline grace and comical timing, as she prudishly slapped the wandering hands of Joel Sterken, her Puss N’ Boots, rousing the audience to laughter throughout this pas de deux.

The principal role of Aurora and her Prince, danced by Karina Biancone and Jameson Keating respectively, was handled very well also, although the understandable sighs of relief were evident at the end of the strenuous choreography.

The second work on the program was the wonderfully modern “Papillon,” choreographed by the brilliant Josie Walsh. With white sheets wrapping cocoon-like around the dancers and flung across the floor, a whole new element of movement was born in the space. This piece has been selected for the National Dance America Festival in Montreal, Canada, and it’s no wonder Walsh is on Dance Magazine’s list of “25 to Watch.”

After the intermission came the most surprising part of the show as student choreographers took to the stage. Karina Biancone’s “Percolation,” Fiona Chandrasekaran’s “Broken Wind,” Sabrina Mulac’s “Spring” and two pieces by the sassy and entertaining Casey Venturelli all showed choreographic promise in abundance. These gifted (mostly) teenagers chose diverse pieces of music and created unique works, each with surprising and altogether new dance languages. They also made excellent use of the pre-teen dancers in the group, revealing the solid uniformity that exists through the ranks of this youth company.

Closing the evening was Rodney Gustafson’s “Transformations,” a modern work en pointe for 10 girls and two young men. The variegated patterns and choreography were handled expertly, and by this point in the evening, all of the dancers looked completely at ease and at their best.

Rukako Takahashi danced with outstanding polish and pizzazz, her love of dance sending palpable waves across the stage and into the audience. The young men, Keating and Sterken, affected the audience, too, as they hovered in the air with such control that you know they, too, will have professional careers. With beautiful costumes by Anaya Cullen, Gustafson’s work gave us the final and lasting impression that this young company is moving and changing with the dancing times like no other in the region.

Kudos to all the choreographers and directors for chipping away at the block of artistic and technical excellence, and for providing young dancers with the kind of performing opportunities and challenges they will need to forge a career in the discerningly arduous profession of dance.

Noozhawk contributing writer Liam Burke covers dance and has been published in Dance Magazine, Dance Australia and The James White Review. He can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 