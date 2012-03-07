Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 12:28 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Lindsey Guerrero Named Executive Director of Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation

She previously worked for Santa Barbara Channelkeeper and Boys & Girls Clubs

By Kelly Kapaun for the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation | March 7, 2012 | 4:25 p.m.

The Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation is proud to announce the hiring of Lindsey Guerrero as its new executive director. Guerrero will join the organization later this month.

Lindsey Guerrero
Guerrero comes to TBCF from her role as a nonprofit professional working in program administration, fundraising, grant writing, donor cultivation and facility management. Before joining TBCF, she worked at Santa Barbara Channelkeeper, a local nonprofit environmental organization, serving as its development director. Before that, she was the vice president of operations at the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clara Valley in Ventura County, and she served as the branch director of the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County.

Guerrero has devoted much of her professional life making a positive impact in families’ lives through education, mentorship and constructive social interactions. She has built her career on the philosophy that “the sky is the limit,” and that every family can be great given an opportunity and the support they need. She believes openness to collaborative participation is paramount to build a healthy organization; particularly in small communities such as Santa Barbara and Ventura.

Much of her success as a community leader has stemmed from her excellent track record of establishing community relations and creating a positive work environment.

“I am honored that the Board of Directors enthusiastically selected me as executive director,” Guerrero said. “It is clear to me that the tremendous success of this organization is due to the hard work of my predecessors, staff, volunteers and many dedicated supporters. I have a passion for supporting youth issues and am confident my skill set and professional background will serve me well in the transition to lead Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation.”

Guerrero earned a master’s degree in education from National University, and a bachelor’s degree in sociology from UCSB. Additionally, Guerrero holds a Multiple Subject Teaching Credential and continued her professional development with graduate course work in administrative services and clinical psychology.

“Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation is an organization that speaks to the heart,” Guerrero said. “As we all know, childhood cancer is devastatingly tragic and unfair. Witnessing a child’s struggle to battle this disease is a reason worth working tirelessly to meet families’ financial needs so that they can focus on caring for their child during treatment and recovery.”

Interim Executive Director Tina Fanucchi-Frontado, who stepped into the position in late 2011 to guide the organization through its transition, will resume her place on the Board of Directors and as a committee member for TBCF’s fundraising event, Saks & The City V.

The focus of the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation is to ensure that all children with cancer receive the undivided comfort of their parents during treatment and recovery by providing families with emotional and financial support. To learn more about Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation and their Saks & The City V event, click here or call 805.962.7466.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation.

