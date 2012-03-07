Paul Mann: Bruce Hornsby to Perform Solo Concert Friday at Granada

Three-time Grammy winner will take the stage at 8 p.m.; tickets are still available

Bruce Hornsby, one of American pop music’s most familiar names, is set to play a solo concert at Santa Barbara’s Granada Theatre at 8 p.m. Friday.

The three-time Grammy-winning musical artist has been creating hit music since 1986, when his first record with his band The Range produced the chart-topping smash hit “The Way It Is.” That song has endured the test of time, with no less than six famous rappers sampling it for their own hit releases, including the legendary Tupac Shakur.

Since then, Hornsby has formed several bands in the past two decades and collaborated with countless artists in most every American music genre, including rock, jazz, blues, country, bluegrass and jamrock. He played live shows as a regular touring member of the Grateful Dead, performing more than 100 shows with them.

The singer-songwriter plays piano, accordion and string instruments. At last year’s massive Bonnaroo festival, Horsnsby could be seen performing several sets and playing various instruments, including custom-made Appalachian dulcimers.

The show at the Granada is partially sponsored by Montecito Bank & Trust, and tickets are still available, starting at $23.

