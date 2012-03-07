Registration Under Way for Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society’s Spring Seminar

'Solve Your Genealogy Mysteries — Think Like a Detective' on April 28 will feature researcher Michael John Neill

“Solve Your Genealogy Mysteries — Think Like a Detective” with the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society’s annual Spring Genealogy Seminar, providing the clues needed to find the answers to family history questions.

The Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society will hold the seminar on Saturday, April 28 at Goleta Valley Presbyterian Church, 6067 Shirrell Way in Goleta. Registration will start at 7:45 a.m., with the program running from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The seminar will feature Michael John Neill, genealogist, researcher, nationally known lecturer and creator of “Casefile Clues.” Neill will present four mystery-solving topics, including:

» “Elementary, My Dear Watson” — Problem solving for genealogists utilizing George Polya’s problem-solving process.

» “Cold Case File” — Learn how to deal with hitting the “brick wall.”

» “The Unwritten Laws” — Learn how to view the unwritten reasons underlying the existence of many commonly used documents.

» “Using the Crime Board” — How to organize your genealogy searches CSI style.

An additional track focusing on beginning genealogy is also available, including “The Investigation Starts Here and Data Detectives — Beginning Computer Knowledge for Genealogists.”

The cost for this fun and exciting seminar is only $30 for members and $40 for nonmembers in advance ($35 and $45, respectively, after April 16). Seminar attendance will be limited by seating capacity to 250 seats, so make your reservations early.

A gourmet boxed lunch will be available for $10, provided by the SBCC Culinary Department.

To register online, click here and press the red “Register Now” button. Click here for a calendar of genealogical events.

For more information, contact Michel Nellis at 805.964.6688 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Glenn Avolio is public relations chairman of the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society.