Tim Wetzel Joins Valle Verde Retirement Community as Executive Director

Valle Verde announces Tim Wetzel as the new executive director for the Santa Barbara continuing care retirement community.

With more than 24 years of senior living and health-care experience, Wetzel is responsible for managing the day-to-day operations of Valle Verde, as well as overseeing the multimillion-dollar community expansion to break ground this summer.

Wetzel started his career in senior care as an assistant administrator at a senior living community in Santa Barbara more than two decades ago. His experience and successful leadership led him to management positions at a number of CCRCs in Long Beach, Alhambra, Carlsbad, downtown Seattle and Novi, Mich.

“I had such a positive experience previously living in Southern California, and I always wanted to move back to Santa Barbara,” Wetzel said. “It’s an exciting time at Valle Verde, as we’re getting ready to expand our campus with the construction of 40 new single-story homes, and I’m looking forward to being a part of this transformation.”

Wetzel received a bachelor’s degree from Heidelberg University in Tiffin, Ohio. He also earned a master’s degree in business administration from Arizona State University in Phoenix and a master’s degree in information systems management from Seattle Pacific University in Seattle.

Valle Verde has been providing outstanding care, services and lifestyle options for seniors in Santa Barbara for nearly 45 years. As a CCRC, Valle Verde provides residents with the continuity of a flexible, residential lifestyle, while offering the security of health care.

