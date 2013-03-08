Friday, April 20 , 2018, 1:41 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

BizHawk: The Rock Seafood & Grill Coming Ashore in Downtown Santa Maria

Rincon Technology buys new Santa Barbara headquarters, KEYT hires a news director and Santa Barbara native expands ProYo availability nationwide

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | March 8, 2013 | 5:02 a.m.

[BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected].]

Another fish joint is set to move into the vacant restaurant space on Main Street in Santa Maria that used to house Sharkey’s Fish & Chips.

The Rock Seafood & Grill of Nipomo is set to open its second location sometime in April at 510 E. Main St.

Owner Daniel Rivas told Noozhawk this week that he and his wife, Susan, are expanding into Santa Maria because of demand from customers who have frequented the restaurant at 622 W. Tefft St. for the past 2½ years it has been open.

The Rock, which also hopes to expand to Santa Barbara in the future, is a Christian-based eatery that hosts Bible studies and ministries at designated times.

“We’re just granting their wishes,” Rivas said of the customers. “The Lord is just letting us grow. It’s in a good area. There’s no seafood in that whole area. We look forward to welcoming Santa Maria.”

Rincon Technology Buys Office Building

Santa Barbara-based Rincon Technology Inc. has purchased its office building at 810 E. Montecito St.

Taking advantage of low interest rates and Small Business Administration financing, Rincon Technology purchased the 3,430 square-foot, free-standing property for its new headquarters.

Jason Kelly and Michael Bartling founded Rincon Technology 10 years ago in Kelly’s garage. Since then, the company has grown into a successful multinational company with offices, warehouses and employees across the globe.

Jim Lemon Named KEYT News Director

KEYT News announced this week that Jim Lemon has been appointed as news director.

Jim Lemon
Lemon brings nearly two decades of journalism experience to the position at the local ABC affiliate. Throughout his career, Lemon has guided a number of large-market newsrooms, including WITI Milwaukee, KOVR Sacramento, KGMB Honolulu and KSNT Topeka. In addition to managing newsrooms, Lemon has worked as an anchor, reporter and a news producer.

“Jim brings our growing news team the experience and dedication that will help guide KEYT as we embark on a new chapter in our history,” Mark Danielson, KEYT general manager, said in a news release. “Under new ownership, KEYT is in the process of launching High Definition Local News, expanding its journalistic resources by adding more reporters and expanding its news-gathering efforts with new offices in Santa Maria.”

Local Takes ProYo Product Nationwide

After founding the ProYo Frozen Yogurt product in Santa Barbara, 29-year-old resident Nathan Carey is expanding production to make the product easily available nationwide.

Founder Nathan Carey is expanding production of his ProYo Frozen Yogurt. (ProYo photo)
Carey, who attended Santa Barbara City College, will be showing off the “anytime frozen treat,” which is crafted from a combination of creamy probiotic yogurt, protein and fruit and packaged in a convenient 4-ounce squeeze tube, during the Natural Products Expo West this weekend in Anaheim.

To create the product, Carey tried dozens of protein types, consulted with nutritionists, friends and family, and then put together a distinguished board of advisers, including Balance Bar and FRS Company co-founder Richard Lamb.

ProYo, which was first sold in 2011 at Carey’s Twin Cups business that closed last month, will introduce four flavors, including vanilla bean, banana vanilla, blueberry pomegranate and Dutch chocolate.

Montecito Bank & Trust Introduces Financial Advisors

Montecito Bank & Trust has announced the creation of MB&T Advisors, which offers access to investment options to buy and sell mutual funds, equities, bonds and other investment products and services.

The MB&T Advisors team will work through a newly formed relationship with LPL Financial.

“When our banking customers began asking for our help with alternative investment options, we carefully listened to their needs,” CEO Janet Garufis said in a news release. “We consolidated our customers’ requirements and then spent time investigating potential solutions that would align with our delivery of world-class service. ... We are very excited to enhance our client services and expand our investment offerings.”

William Reyner and Jorge Morales will make up the MB&T Advisors team. Reyner has more than 20 years of experience in equities trading and investment management, including time spent at Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank and Montgomery Securities. Morales has spent 11 years as a financial advisor, with the last three years working in the Santa Barbara market.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

